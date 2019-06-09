The Herald-News Obituaries
|
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
RAYMOND F. A'HEARN Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND F. A'HEARN Jr.


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RAYMOND F. A'HEARN Jr. Obituary
Raymond F. A'Hearn Jr

Raymond F. A'Hearn Jr., age 60, late of Lockport passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, Joliet surrounded by his loving family. Born in Joliet, lifelong Lockport resident. Retired from the Will County Sheriffs Police in 2009 after 20 years of dedicated service. Member of FOP and the Lockport Moose Lodge # 1557. Raymond loved fishing, the outdoors, cooking out, spending time with his family but most of all enjoyed peace and quiet.

Preceded in death by his father, Raymond F. A'Hearn Sr.; paternal and maternal grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Survived by his loving children, Penni Chevalier, Raymond F. A'Hearn III and Robert A'Hearn; his mother, Connie A'Hearn (nee Georgantas); one brother Tony A'Hearn; three sisters, Annette (Vince) Driscoll, Mary Kay (late Chuck) Bernard and Teresa (Jeff) Kolmodin; one adored grandson, Kyle Hop. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and dear friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorial wishes to the family would be greatly appreciated. Raymond's family would like to thank Rosewood Care Center, Joliet for their exceptional care.

Per Raymond's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.

A memorial gathering celebrating Ray's life will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL 60441 from 4:00pm until time of services at 7:00pm.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from June 9 to June 10, 2019
