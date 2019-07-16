The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of St. Anthony
100 N Scott St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Anthony
100 N Scott St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Rogina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond F. Rogina


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond F. Rogina Obituary
Raymond F. Rogina

Raymond F. Rogina, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Raymond is survived by his children, Raymond P. (Diane), Michael A. (Sally), and Mark M. (Sandi) Rogina; three cherished grandchildren, Matthew C. (Anna), Mark R., and Anthony L. (Natasha) Rogina; great-grandson, Henry Rogina (born on Ray's 95th birthday); sister-in-law, Perina Matkovic; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary (nee Del Bianco) Rogina (2016); parents, Matthew and Emma (nee Pavilin) Rogina; siblings, Matthew, John, Mary, Joseph, Fred and Christine; and special friend, Martin Uremovic.

Raymond retired from the City of Joliet after 36 years of service as a Police Officer and a Civilian Dispatcher. He was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during WWII. He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Raymond's name to the or the Church of St. Anthony in Joliet would be appreciated.

The family invites relatives and friends to gather today, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Church of St. Anthony (100 N Scott St, Joliet, IL 60432) where Raymond will lie-in-state from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. There will be no funeral home visitation or service. Obituary and tribute wall for Raymond F. Rogina at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now