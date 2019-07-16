Raymond F. Rogina



Raymond F. Rogina, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with his loving family by his side.



Raymond is survived by his children, Raymond P. (Diane), Michael A. (Sally), and Mark M. (Sandi) Rogina; three cherished grandchildren, Matthew C. (Anna), Mark R., and Anthony L. (Natasha) Rogina; great-grandson, Henry Rogina (born on Ray's 95th birthday); sister-in-law, Perina Matkovic; numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary (nee Del Bianco) Rogina (2016); parents, Matthew and Emma (nee Pavilin) Rogina; siblings, Matthew, John, Mary, Joseph, Fred and Christine; and special friend, Martin Uremovic.



Raymond retired from the City of Joliet after 36 years of service as a Police Officer and a Civilian Dispatcher. He was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during WWII. He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be truly missed.



In lieu of flowers, donation in Raymond's name to the or the Church of St. Anthony in Joliet would be appreciated.



The family invites relatives and friends to gather today, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Church of St. Anthony (100 N Scott St, Joliet, IL 60432) where Raymond will lie-in-state from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. There will be no funeral home visitation or service.