Raymond F. Siefert
Raymond F. Siefert

Raymond F. Siefert, age 89, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, July 5, 2020 at home, with his loving family by his side, following a brief battle with cancer.

Born June 17, 1931 in Joliet, to Raymond P. and Jennie (Smolich) Siefert, he was a graduate of Joliet Township High School. Ray was a proud member of Local #422, working as a plumber and pipefitter for 50 years, many of which were spent with Naal Plumbing. He was also a Joliet Firefighter for 10 years.

Ray led an active lifestyle and especially enjoyed walking each morning at the Rock Run Preserve. He had an exceptional mechanical mind and was always busy with his many fix-it projects. He loved being involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending all their sporting events, rain or shine. He was also active with the Glenwood Manor Homeowners Association.

A kind and generous man, he will be remembered for being helpful to anyone in need, and he will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 57 years, Irene R. (nee Grzetich) Siefert of Joliet; two children, Michelle (Gary) Gudac of Joliet, and John (Jen) Siefert of Grass Lake, MI; five grandchildren, Matthew (fiancé Shelby Mager) Gudac, Andrew Gudac, and Jordan, Jarod and Jade Siefert; one sister, Phyllis (the late Robert) Duncan of Texas; a nephew, Doug (Renée) Duncan; a niece, Sue (Bill) Helms; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy (the late Richard) Pazely.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife's parents, Catherine and John Grzetich; and a nephew, Steve Chalmers.

Visitation for Raymond Siefert will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Family and friends are invited to meet Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Church of St. Anne, Crest Hill, for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Mary Nativity Cemetery, Crest Hill, will be private.

In accordance with Illinois Stage 4 reopening protocols, we will be returning to more traditional visitation and funeral observances. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be in place. Please see our updated COVID 19 protocols and options on the main page on our website.

Memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, or in the form of Masses, would be appreciated.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave a condolence or share a favorite memory or story.



Published in The Herald-News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
