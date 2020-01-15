The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:15 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Anthony
Raymond G. Kapinus


1925 - 2020
Raymond G. Kapinus Obituary
Raymond G. Kapinus

Age 95, Born in Joliet on January, 4, 1925, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He retired from Olin Chemical after 30 years of service.

Survived by his daughter, Karen (late John) Spalding of Oregon, WI and his son, David (Agnes) Kapinus of Elwood, IL; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Krista) Spalding, Bridget (Sarah Stack) Kapinus, Alyssa and Tyler Kapinus; two great-grandchildren, Evan and Ella Spalding; two brothers, Robert (Roberta) Kapinus and Bernard (Dolores) Kapinus; two sisters, Frances (Bert, deceased) Quaresima and Irene (Robert) Turner; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Theresa B. (nee Cassani) Kapinus (2011); his parents, John and Elizabeth (nee Mrohaly) Kapinus; brothers, Joseph (WWII), John, Donald, Andrew and Arthur; sister, Elizabeth ( late, Edward) Rogel and two sisters in childhood, Mary and Anna.

Raymond was a veteran of the US Navy during WWII, serving in the American Theatre, European Theatre (D-Day) and the Asiatic Theatre (Okinawa). He was a proud Life Member of Stone City Post # 2199. One of Ray's biggest thrills was his Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and care-givers at Willow Falls and everyone at Stone City Post 2199 for the care and friendship and also for arranging Ray's 95th birthday party.

Funeral Services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 9:15 AM to the Church of St. Anthony for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. Interment and Military Honors to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 3- 7 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Stone City Post #2199 would be appreciated.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 15, 2020
