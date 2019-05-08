Raymond G. Trojanowski



"Ray Ray", age 30, late of Lockport passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Hinsdale, lifelong Lockport Resident. Employed by UPS as a package handler for the past 8 years. A 2003 graduate of Taft Grade School, Lockport and a 2007 graduate of Lockport Township High School. An avid Duke fan, Chicago Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks fan, loved playing baseball, softball, basketball, football and enjoyed golfing. Ray was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend; he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Patricia Klug; and paternal grandparents, Raymond and Dolores Trojanowski and one uncle Gerald Klug.



Survived by his loving mother and step father, Kathleen and Peter Herbig; three cherished siblings, Laurryn (Matthew) McDaniel, James and Brandon Trojanowski; three adored nieces and one nephew, Aynsley, Gavriel, Eliana and Sofia McDaniel. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, step grandparents and dear friends also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Chicago Cubs Charity Community Affairs Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago, IL 60613 in Ray's name would be appreciated.



Services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th(159th) St. Lockport, IL., 60441 at 10:45 am to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am.



Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside.



Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the funeral home chapel from 4:00pm until 9:00pm.



Published in The Herald-News from May 8 to May 9, 2019