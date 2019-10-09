|
|
Raymond Gans
Born: August 31, 1941; in Joliet, IL
Died: October 2, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Age 78 of Shorewood, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with his family by his side.
Born August 31, 1941 in Joliet, Raymond was a son of Raymond and Agnes (Sternisha) Gans. He was raised in Crest Hill and graduated from Lockport Township High School with the class of 1959. Following high school, he went onto study business management at LaSalle Extension University where he earned an associate's degree. Raymond started his working career with Goldblatt Brothers and worked from 1959 through 1981 until becoming a member of the machinist union. He then became part of the Brakur Custom Cabinet Company team until retiring in 2007. Raymond was a member and past president of the Berrin Springs, Michigan Jaycees, and in his free time enjoyed rooting on the Chicago White Sox and Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing, travel, RVing and woodworking, but his most treasured times were always spent with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children: Shelly Taylor of Crest Hill, Michael (Lisa) Gans of Wilmington, North Carolina, Robert E. Taylor (Melissa Ditchman) of Joliet and Chryl (Tom) Procarione of Shorewood; grandchildren: Lyndsay, Michael, Tommy, Domenic, Bethany and Gianna, and great-grandchildren: Eli, Ian and Finnley.
Raymond is preceded in death by his wife Patricia on February 15, 2006; parents: Raymond and Agnes; son: David P. Gans and brother, Stephen James Gans.
Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and again on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
Per Raymond's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following services.
Obituary and tribute wall for Raymond Gans at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019