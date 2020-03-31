|
|
Raymond Gerald Skaggs
Raymond Gerald Skaggs, Age 81, of Joliet, passed away on March 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. He was born on September 2, 1938, the youngest son of Zoeth and Mary Skaggs. He grew up in Joliet, IL.
When he was six years old, his father, a prison guard, was killed in a prison break at Statesville Prison, which led Ray to grow up very quickly and become very independent. As a kid, he would spend summers at his Aunt and Uncle's home in St. Louis, MO as well as being a farmhand on the family farm outside of New Burnside, IL. Ray had a passion for all things St. Louis and baseball and was a lifetime, avid Cardinals fan. Ray graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1956 and then went on to graduate from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale in 1960. Ray served in the Army Reserve in Ft. Riley, KS where he attended classes at Kansas State University. After working at a wide variety of jobs for a few years, Ray went back and received his Master's from SIU in 1969. Ray taught Junior High in the Chicagoland area for several years before starting a long career with the State of Illinois Department of Employment Security, where he retired in 2002.
In 1967, while on a date for his birthday, Ray had a slight difference of opinion with the waitress on the merits of peppermint ice cream served with apple pie. He was very much in the "pro" category. The waitress asked him if he was completely certain that he would like such an unorthodox combination. After not leaving a tip, Ray returned to the Howard Johnson's two days later to ask the waitress, Sharon Ashamy, out on a date. They married in 1975 and had two children, Patrick and Maureen, as well as three dogs, Bonnie, Benny and Gigi. Over the next 40 years, Ray and Sharon would completely renovate the old house they bought together. The family of four went on vacations every summer, traveling to 30 States, often by car.
Ray was very civic-minded, volunteering for the City of Joliet Historical Commission as well as serving as a Democratic Election Judge for years after his retirement. Ray was an ardent believer in charity, giving to many causes over the years, but especially the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Red Cloud Indian School of Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
Survived by his son, Patrick; daughter, Maureen; brother, Robert; his dog, Gigi and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Ray is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon (nee Ashamy); his parents; and his brothers, Bill and Paul.
Private funeral services for Ray where held and burial took place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. A Memorial Mass in his honor will be announced at a later date. Family and friends are invited to visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may view his Memorial Presentation, post a condolence, share a memory or favorite story.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2020