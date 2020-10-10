Raymond Johnson



Born: November 1, 1939; in Brainerd, MN



Died: August 28, 2020; in Vandalia, IL



Raymond Johnson, 80, of Vernon, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia, IL.



Raymond was born November 1, 1939 in Brainerd, MN, the son of Emil Johnson and Irlene (Willis) Johnson.



Raymond is survived by one son: Michael Johnson of Odin; one daughter: Barbara Nowland and husband Randy of Joliet; three grandchildren; one brother: James Johnson and wife Carol of Downers Grove, IL; sister-in-law Chris Johnson and several nieces and nephews.



Raymond was preceded in death by his parents: Emil and Irlene Johnson; one brother: Howard Johnson; and one sister: Darlene Taylor.



Per Raymond's wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no public services will be held.





