Raymond Martinez

Raymond (Bud) Martinez, 93. Our beloved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather passed away on October 13, 2020 at his home. Survived by daughter Kimberly Mathers; son Bryan (Corinne) Martinez; granddaughter Meggan (Matt) Lusson; grandson Anthony (Mary Ann) Martinez; grandson Christopher (Brittany) Martinez; grandson Kyle (Kaitlin) Mathers: great-grandchildren Addison, Koleson, Samuel, Emerson, and Briar. Preceded in death by his wife Esther Martinez; his parents; one brother Oliver (Marlene) Martinez and one sister Atilana "Nonnie" (Paul) Marsh.

Bud served in the United States Army and retired from P.T. Ferro after decades of service. He loved feeding hummingbirds, sitting out front and carrying on conversations with everyone.

A funeral service for Raymond will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park.


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

