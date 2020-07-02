1/1
Raymond Morris Fish
Raymond Morris Fish

Raymond Morris Fish M.D, PhD even as a child, Raymond Fish was taking apart and studying electronics. Although he didn't talk much as a youngster, he was always brilliant and pursued achievement. Ray, an emergency room physician and engineer, died after a long illness on June 29 at a nursing home in Sun City Center, Florida. He was 75.

Ray received his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Clark University, and his MD degree from the University of Chicago. He was board certified in Emergency Medicine and practiced that specialty for over 25 years. He also served as a Research Professor at UIUC and a Clinical Assistant Professor in the College of Medicine at Urbana. Ray had a special interest in research and writing about medicine and engineering. He had written numerous papers and books on topics including trauma, physician and hospital responsibility, and electrical shock. Later in his career, Ray worked as an expert witness and consultant in legal cases involving medical negligence and injuries. Although his professional life was busy and prominent, Ray remained humble and modest. He truly found pleasure in his time with his many grandchildren, was a proud teller of "dad jokes" and always enjoyed his "P" foods: pizza, popcorn and pop. While not a huge animal lover, Ray had a special bond with his cat, Phoenix.

Ray was preceded in death by his father, Louis, his mother, Shirley, his first wife, Betty (Shure) Fish, and his mother-in-law, Edith Stuckey.

Ray is survived by his wife, Andrea (Froelich) Fish; son, Bradley Fish; son, David (Dana) Fish; daughter, Kathy (Len) Hadler; daughter, Katie (Brian) Davis; grandchildren, Benjamin, Abigail and Nate Fish; granddaughter, Kristen (Matt) Rowlen; granddaughter, Shawna Davis; grandson, Joshua Hadler; granddaughter Dr. Stefanie (Michael) Linch of Portland, OR; great-grandchildren, Uni and Holden Linch and Roran and Faye Rowlen; his four siblings and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Dr. Raymond Morris Fish were held privately by the family at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Joliet. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Hilarity for Charity, an organization that is accelerating progress in Alzheimer's care, prevention, and support all while bringing many laughs and light to the Alzheimer's space (wearehfc.org). Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home of Joliet. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
