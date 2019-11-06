|
Raymond R. Koniuszy
Born: June 8, 1930; in Joliet, IL
Died: November 2, 2019; in Mokena, IL
Raymond R. Koniuszy, Age 89 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Clarendale Senior Living Community in Mokena.
Born June 8, 1930 in Joliet, Raymond Ronald was a son of Thaddeus and Helen (Furmankiewicz) Koniuszy. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Central High School with the class of 1948. Following High School, Raymond took a job with the United States Postal Service until he was eligible to enlist in the United States Air Force, which he proudly served from 1950 until being honorably discharged in 1953. In June of 1954, Raymond married Carol Babecky in St. Thaddeus Catholic Church in Joliet where together they made their home and raised their family.
Raymond was a longtime parishioner of St. Thaddeus and St. Jude Catholic Churches. He was a salesman by trade who worked independently and for various enterprises throughout his career until retirement. Raymond was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and loved photography. Any event was always photo worthy when Raymond was present. His top priority was his family. Raymond was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who cherished his time with all of them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his children: Cindi (Dan) Larson, Cory (James) Tromp, Carol Lynn (Bill) Long, James (Karen) Koniuszy and Kenneth (Linda) Koniuszy; grandchildren: Erika (Michael) Todd, Brock and Evan Larson, Jef (Lori-Beth) Tromp, Ryan (Nicole) Tromp, Jaclyn (Tony) Modesto, Julie Tromp (Tyler Mara), Kevin Valera, Meaghan (Nico) Luttrell, Shawn Long, Jason (Megan) Elmore, Stacey (Lawrence) Allen, Gregory (Jill) Koniuszy, Kaitlyn and Bethany Koniuszy, and Brandon and Brooke Koniuszy; great-grandchildren: Larson and Sloane Todd, Lorelai and Kyle Tromp, Logan, Allison, Addyson, Landon, Anniston and Annabelle Elmore, Lawrence, Daiyaan and Rihanna Allen, and Caleb Koniuszy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Thaddeus and Helen; wife: Carol on October 16, 2016; siblings: Frank, Edwin, Ted, Julia, Dorothy and Josephine, and his faithful companion, Gracie.
A celebration of Raymond's life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2212 McDonough Street in Joliet. Raymond will lie-in-state from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville where Raymond will be laid to rest with his wife, Carol.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Raymond's memory to the or to VITAS Hospice in Joliet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Raymond's memory to the or to VITAS Hospice in Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019