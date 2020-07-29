1/
Raymond S. Crist
Raymond S. Crist

Raymond S. Crist, 86, of Clifton CO, formerly of Joliet IL, passed peacefully on July 8, 2020.

Survived by his children, John Crist (Barb), LeAnn Sanders (Dave), and Wendy Hammer, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and his cat, Rusty.

Preceded by his beloved wife, Illene, son, Darryl, two Grandbabies, his parents, two sisters and a brother.

We will love and miss you always Dad.

As per Dad's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Dad has been laid to rest with Mom and Darryl in Grand Junction, CO.


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 29, 2020.
