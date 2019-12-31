|
|
Raymond Shirley
Born: December 29, 1928
Died: December 26, 2019
Raymond Shirley was born through the union of the late Ruby Taylor and Washington Shirley on December 29, 1928 in Sedalia, Missouri. He was one of six siblings; May Grandberry, Robert Andrew, Helen Ward, Dorothy Smith and Edward Shirley, all preceded him in death. He would later move to St. Louis with his family and step-father, the late Henry Taylor.
Raymond was employed at the Arsenal, Texaco Refinery and Appollo Colors for many years until he retired in 1994.
Raymond met and married the true love of his life, Georgia. Through this union, four children were born. He was a gentle soul and will be sorely missed.
Raymond surrendered on Thursday, December 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness surrounded by his loved ones.
Raymond leaves to mourn; his loving wife, Georgia; two daughters, Deborah Boykin and Dianna Shirley; two sons, Jeffrey (Darlene) and Raymond Jeffrey Shirley; grandchildren; great grandchildren; several in-laws, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Service 11:00 AM, Chaplin Brandon D. Hutchinson, Sr., officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 31, 2019