Raymond T. Manietta
Born: February 9, 1931
Died: May 9, 2020
Raymond T. Manietta, age 89 years, of Coal City, IL. passed away peacefully at his home on May 9, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born February 9, 1931 in Coal City to Anton and Rosella (nee Persak) Manietta. He graduated from Coal City High School class of 1948. He served his country honorable in the United States Airforce from 1950-1954. He married Betty Lou Ford on August 24, 1962 in Plainfield, IL. and together they raised three children. He retired from the Sante Fe Railroad after working in the signal department for 44 years.
Ray was a Chicago White Sox fan among his family of Chicago Cubs fans. He enjoyed planting his garden and fishing in the summer. He was talented at small engine repair and could fix anything that was brought to him.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty; his daughter Marianne Manietta of Tampa, FL.; his sons, Troy (Jolene) Manietta and Michael (Shannon) Manietta of Coal City; his grandchildren, Colton, Luke and Emma Manietta; and his sister Rosanne Manietta and his brother A.J. Manietta, both of Coal City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Rosella; his brothers Lawrence , Joseph, Carl "Butch" and John Manietta and his sister Joann Klover.
Funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.
Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.ferrarifuneral.com
Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City are entrusted with arrangements.
Born: February 9, 1931
Died: May 9, 2020
Raymond T. Manietta, age 89 years, of Coal City, IL. passed away peacefully at his home on May 9, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born February 9, 1931 in Coal City to Anton and Rosella (nee Persak) Manietta. He graduated from Coal City High School class of 1948. He served his country honorable in the United States Airforce from 1950-1954. He married Betty Lou Ford on August 24, 1962 in Plainfield, IL. and together they raised three children. He retired from the Sante Fe Railroad after working in the signal department for 44 years.
Ray was a Chicago White Sox fan among his family of Chicago Cubs fans. He enjoyed planting his garden and fishing in the summer. He was talented at small engine repair and could fix anything that was brought to him.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty; his daughter Marianne Manietta of Tampa, FL.; his sons, Troy (Jolene) Manietta and Michael (Shannon) Manietta of Coal City; his grandchildren, Colton, Luke and Emma Manietta; and his sister Rosanne Manietta and his brother A.J. Manietta, both of Coal City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Rosella; his brothers Lawrence , Joseph, Carl "Butch" and John Manietta and his sister Joann Klover.
Funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.
Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.ferrarifuneral.com
Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City are entrusted with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 12, 2020.