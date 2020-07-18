Raymond V. Podobnik
Raymond V. Podobnik, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Ray is survived by his loving daughter, Lovey Thomas; his two sisters, Sr. Geraldine J. Podobnik O.S.F., and Susan A. (Mike) Fittro of Cedar Rapids IA; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Mark) Ziniel, Kevin (Tanya) Fittro; and seven grand-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Frank J. and Mary A. (nee Senffner) Podobnik; and two brothers, Frank S. Podobnik and Joseph Podobnik.
Ray was a proud iron worker for his entire career, a member of the Ironworkers Local #444. He was an enthusiast of education achieving his Master's in business and accounting, a Doctorate of Law and was a CPA. He held numerous jobs other than iron working, including; an attorney of law with Horwitz & Associates and owner of several local businesses. Ray was a loyal and active member of the Croatian Cultural Club and was the Treasurer of the club as well. Ray was a devout catholic and parishioner of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of St Francis Immaculate in Joliet would be appreciated.
A celebration of Raymond's life will begin on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers to be held at 10:30 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Mary Nativity Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery. Maximum occupancy at the funeral home and church will be 50 guests or less. Face coverings are required to attend. Please feel free to call the funeral home to be informed of any outdoor wait time that may be required. Obituary and tribute wall for Raymond V. Podobnik at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: