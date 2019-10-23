|
|
Raymond W. Dolasin
Born: May 9, 1947; in Joliet, IL
Died: October 16, 2019; in Williamston, SC
Raymond W. "Ray" Dolasin is survived by his loving wife Karen Dolasin who was close by his side when he passed away at their home.
Ray is also survived by his loving sister Kathleen (Reinhold) Fritz and many special cousins, nieces and nephews, and also by good friends close to his heart.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Dolasin and Evelyn (Meurer) Dolasin. HIs infant sister Mary Joan and a nephew Louis A. Koris.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army 1964-1967. Ray had a distinguished 32 year career in Law Enforcement, retiring from Shorewood Police Department as Administrative Sgt.
As per Ray's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no service.
With a heavy heart we say good bye to you Ray. Thanks for the memories, until we meet again. We love you.
Donations in Ray's memory can be made to Pruitt Hospice, 1510 Fant St., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 23, 2019