Richard Edwin Herro
Richard Edwin Herro, 80, passed away September 13, 2019. Richard is survived by his loving partner; Mary Connor, sons; Daniel & C. Reardon Herro, daughters; Dawn Patterson & Jade Steele, son-in-law; Daniel Patterson, grandchildren; Taylor, Abigail, & Emma Herro & Jacqueline & Cozette Patterson.
Richard will be remembered by family and friends as a loving father, enthusiastic entrepreneur, and passionate seeker of life's journey & its lessons. He wrote his own rules, heard his own drum, and wasn't afraid to challenge authority. Will we miss you ... Godspeed.
Richard was a proud patriot and a US ARMY Veteran. Private family services were held.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2019