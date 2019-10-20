Home

More Obituaries for Rciahrd Herro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rciahrd Edwin Herro

Rciahrd Edwin Herro Obituary
Richard Edwin Herro

Richard Edwin Herro, 80, passed away September 13, 2019. Richard is survived by his loving partner; Mary Connor, sons; Daniel & C. Reardon Herro, daughters; Dawn Patterson & Jade Steele, son-in-law; Daniel Patterson, grandchildren; Taylor, Abigail, & Emma Herro & Jacqueline & Cozette Patterson.

Richard will be remembered by family and friends as a loving father, enthusiastic entrepreneur, and passionate seeker of life's journey & its lessons. He wrote his own rules, heard his own drum, and wasn't afraid to challenge authority. Will we miss you ... Godspeed.

Richard was a proud patriot and a US ARMY Veteran. Private family services were held.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2019
