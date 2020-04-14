|
Reba J. Lund
Born: June 29, 1942; in Lake City, TN
Died: April 12, 2020; in Kankakee, IL
Reba J. Lund, Age 77 of Wilmington, Illinois, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee, Illinois.
Born June 29, 1942 in Lake City, Tennessee, Reba Jo was a daughter of Carl and Mamie (Gross) Reed. She was raised and educated in Lake City and following her graduation from high school relocated to Wilmington. On December 27, 1971, Reba married Gerald Lund, and together they made their home and raised their family in Wilmington.
Reba held employment with Johnson and Johnson Personal Products from where she retired. In addition she worked for the family business, Lund Bus Service, and following her retirement, took a position with Nelson Furniture. Throughout the years, she enjoyed traveling with Gerald and took pleasure in both cooking and crocheting.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald; children: Stephanie (Tony) Hildy of Morris, Brian (Jessica) Lund of Montgomery and Bruce Lund (Leah Greenbeck) of Joliet; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; three sisters: Pat Lee of Knoxville, Tennessee, Barbara Lee Viles of Rocky Top, Tennessee and Eileen Cash of Clinton, Tennessee, and one sister-in-law, Nancy Boyle of Covington, Indiana.
Reba was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Raina Kennelly; three brothers: Bruce Reed, J.C. Reed and Buddy Perry and one sister, Carlene Reed.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and Reba will be laid to rest in Lake City, Tennessee near her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and Reba will be laid to rest in Lake City, Tennessee near her parents.
