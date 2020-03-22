The Herald-News Obituaries

Rebecca Binder


1923 - 2020
Rebecca Binder Obituary
Rebecca Binder

Age 96, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio. Long time resident of Freemont, Ohio, she lived in Joliet, IL since 1999. She was the daughter of Robert and Roselyn Binder and sister of Dr. Daniel A. Binder. She was a longtime employee of Croghan Colonial Bank in Fremont, Ohio.

She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish, in Fremont, Ohio, where she sang in the choir. Becky, as she liked to be called, loved animals and was a member of the Humane Society.

She also enjoyed lunches out with friends and good conversation.

She is survived by her niece Julia Krizmanic (Mark), nephew Gregory Binder, great nieces Lauren Helenhouse (Tim), Morgan Dickenscheidt (Konrad), and great grand nephews Jacob Helenhouse and Kaden Dickenscheidt and great grand nieces Maci Helenhouse and Madison Dickenscheidt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dr. Daniel A. Binder and sister in law, Phyllis Binder.

A private family burial will take place later in Fremont, Ohio. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her MemorialTribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 22, 2020
