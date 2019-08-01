|
Rebecca Ruth Vann
Rebecca Ruth Vann, 74, returned to her heavenly home on July 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in this struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Preceded in death by her parents, mother MaryAnn (Willie) Allen, father Julius L. Gore Sr. and biological mother, Rebecca Reese, loving husband, Larry J. Vann, son, Roderick, brother, Billy Gore, sister Calprunia Vann, and fur baby, Tyson Vann.
Rebecca leaves to cherish her memory: daughter Bonzine Howard, sons Edward Howard Jr. and Raphel Howard, honorary son, Toroyana Caruth Sr.; grandchildren, Joshua Bolden, Jeremy (Katie) Bolden, Toroyana (Cedrica) Caruth Jr., Krystal (Earl) Caruth, Brandon (Allison) Howard, Elexis Howard, Raphel (Lisa) Howard Jr., Alex Thomason, Kayla Howard, and Layla Howard; great grandchildren, Kyla Bolden, Jacari Bolden, Isaiah Bolden, Harlie Jade Bolden, Cree Bolden, Jazmira McClendon, Ce'Torre Caruth, Cerenity Caruth, Toroyana Caruth III, and Zi'yana Johnson; her sisters, Arthina (Tony) Deberry, Hannah (Elvis) Vann, Judy (Lyle) Sperry, Corlis (Neil) Thesing, Melissa (Perry) Robinson; brothers; Julius L. Gore Jr., Lashazo Reese, Angelo Reese, Cornelius Reese, Leon (Laura) Reese; honorary sister, Octavia Kelly, and special friends, Girtha and Lloyd Smith, and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 337 S. Ottawa St., Joliet, IL. Service at 1:00 PM, Eld. Veodies Isom, officiating. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 1, 2019