Regenia Lynn Ann Stricklin
1958 - 2020
Regenia Lynn Ann Stricklin

Born: March 7, 1958; in Herrin, IL

Died: October 30, 2020; in Cook County, IL

Regenia Lynn Ann Stricklin Nee: Monroe

Age 62, Born March 7, 1958 in Herrin, IL, passed away suddenly on October 30, 2020 in Cook County, IL.

Preceded in death by her mother Evelyn (Longman) Monroe.

Survived by her loving husband Michael and devoted son Jason; one sister Alice; brothers Bill and Darren. A loving and giving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Jeannie was a dedicated mother and homemaker. She always made whoever she met or knew smile and feel good. You will truly be missed by all.

Funeral Services will be held, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
