Regenia Lynn Ann StricklinBorn: March 7, 1958; in Herrin, ILDied: October 30, 2020; in Cook County, ILRegenia Lynn Ann Stricklin Nee: MonroeAge 62, Born March 7, 1958 in Herrin, IL, passed away suddenly on October 30, 2020 in Cook County, IL.Preceded in death by her mother Evelyn (Longman) Monroe.Survived by her loving husband Michael and devoted son Jason; one sister Alice; brothers Bill and Darren. A loving and giving aunt to many nieces and nephews.Jeannie was a dedicated mother and homemaker. She always made whoever she met or knew smile and feel good. You will truly be missed by all.Funeral Services will be held, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.