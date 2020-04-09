|
Reid E. Hupach
Born: August 30, 1960; in Joliet, IL
Died: April 7, 2020; in Kenosha, WI
Reid was born 8/30/60 to Rodney E. and Arlene R .(Funk) Hupach. Reid attended Plainfield Dist. 202 schools and graduated from PHS in 1978. He was active at Jess Walker United Methodist Church (now Hope UMC) participating in youth group and music. Reid attended Joliet Junior College and was very active in the Jazz band. He was a talented musician playing many brass and reed instruments. He served as a student representative on the JJC board. He was also very involved in the theatre dept. appearing in numerous productions. Reid was a graduate of the Players Workshop of Second City and the Second City Training Center. He toured and performed with the Second City Children's Theatre. Reid worked for the Chicago Tribune and then as a school bus driver for First Student. He was involved in the formation of the first union for bus drivers there.
His love and passion for history and recreating it showed in his many years as a member of the Historical Miniatures Gaming Society, participating in many gaming groups and Gen Con. His love of history and his performance skills combined well as he worked every summer at the Bristol Renaissance Fair and Fright Fest at Great America.
In August of 2013, Reid was on his way to help a friend in Kenosha WI. He suffered a major stroke as a complication of Diabetes. He was hospitalized and then moved to a rehab facility.
Reid was preceded in death by his father Rodney E. Hupach, grandparents Harry and Nell (Snow) Hupach , Willard and Edith (Rother) Funk, aunt Lorraine and Shelby Davis and uncle Robert and Joan Funk.
Left to grieve; mother Arlene Hupach, sister Linda (Don) Brown, niece Jennifer Brown, nephew Adam (Allison) Brown, great niece and nephew Hallie and Logan Brown, aunt Lenore (Norman) Harles, many cousins, special friends Rebecca and Winter Fritz, and many friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Crossroads Care Center in Kenosha, WI , especially Nurses Patty and Matt. All the staff gave excellent care, concern and friendship to Reid. Tracy Wheeler and Roberta Bloner who helped us navigate the legal and medical jungles to provide for his care, Reid's friend Gary for traveling with Mom to visit Reid, all who over these six and a half years have supported us with prayers and comfort and Horizon Hospice for all their compassionate care in Reid's last weeks.
Cremation was performed at Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations.
A memorial and celebration will be scheduled at a future date at Hope UMC. Memorials can be made to Hope UMC Sanctuary Fund.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020