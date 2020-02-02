|
Reinhold Fritz
Born: December 11, 1939
Died: January 31, 2020
Reinhold "Fritz" Fritz, age 80, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020, with his family by his side.
Reinhold was born December 11, 1939 in Kulczyn, Poland, even if he wouldn't say so, and moved to Germany shortly after. As a teenager, he and his family moved to the United States. Reinhold was known for his wonderful sense of humor and his enormous amount of knowledge. He was a German teacher for 38 years for numerous High Schools in Joliet. He also was a football and track coach.
Reinhold survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Kathleen Fritz. His daughters, Kristine Zamora, Karin (late Frank) Lowdermilk, and Kiersten Fritz-Girten; grandchildren, Nicholas Zamora, Kristin Lowdermilk, Marco Zamora, Ava Lowdermilk, and Zach Girten; great-grandchildren, Brody, Nico and Arabella Zamora; siblings Manfred (Sandra) and Holly Fritz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Martha Fritz; siblings Erich and Hugo Fritz; and sons, Louis Koris and Kurt Reinhold Fritz who passed away in infancy.
A celebration of Reinhold's life will begin on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Tezak Funeral Home in Joliet, with a visitation from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. A celebration of Reinhold's life will continue on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of the Celebration of Life service, 11:00 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Obituary and tribute wall for Reinhold Fritz at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020