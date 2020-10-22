1/1
Renee Ann Pizano
Renee Ann Pizano

Renee Ann Pizano, age 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020. Renee was born on November 12, 1952 in Joliet, IL to Cossiel and Covalinda Griffin.

Renee is preceded in death by her husband, Luis Pizano; her mother and father; brother, Cossie Griffin Jr.; paternal and maternal grandparents and two grandchildren.

Renee leaves to cherish her memories, children, Luis Pizano Jr., Sonya, Tracey, Mark and Derrick Ward; her brothers, Willie (Sharon) Griffin, Lawrence Griffin, Cornell Griffin and Vernon Griffin; her sisters, Loretta Griffin and Linda Ward. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, stepchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

The family would like to thank Peace Hospice and all the caregivers who took such good care of Renee.

Funeral arrangements under the care of Farkas Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
