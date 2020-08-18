Renee Gambino
Sandra Renee Gambino, nee Ruettiger, age 55, of Shorewood, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago.
Born September 25, 1964 in Joliet, she was the daughter of Robert "Bob" and Ammie "Sue" (Atchley) Ruettiger. She attended St. Patrick's Grade School, Providence Catholic High School, and received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Illinois State University. Renee taught at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Grade School for 34 years, retiring in 2019, where she made many lifelong friendships with her students and fellow teachers.
An outstanding cook and baker, she was very family oriented and loved spending time with family and friends. She loved scrapbooking and music, and the Charlie Brown Peanuts characters were a special favorite. Renee will be remembered for her unselfishness, and how she dedicated her life to helping others.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 28 years, Vincent Gambino of Shorewood; her loving son, Dominic Gambino; her beloved dog, Rusty; her parents, Bob and Sue Ruettiger; one sister, Laura Ruettiger of Shorewood; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John D. Ruettiger (2007).
Visitation for Renee Gambino will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Avenue, Joliet. Interment will be private.
The family wishes to thank all the many family members and friends who have been such a great support to them during Renee's illness and passing. They also completely understand that under the difficult circumstances surrounding public gatherings, you will be with them in thought and prayer even if your physical attendance may not be possible.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you may leave a condolence or share a favorite memory or story.