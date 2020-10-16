1/
Renee June Pavey
Renee June Pavey

Born: October 11, 1948

Died: October 2, 2020

Age 71, of Joliet, passed away on Friday, October 2nd 2020 at Season's Hospice in Naperville.

Survived by her daughter, Vanessa Pavey, and son, Sean Pavey.

Renee was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Pavey, her father, Raymond Smith, and her mother, Rosella Smith.

Renee was a lifelong resident of Joliet. She was employed at Commonwealth Edison, and previously at Will County Health Department and American Airlines. Her true passion was in cooking, sewing, and gardening.

Per Renee's wishes, cremation rites were accorded, and a memorial will be held on an upcoming date.


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 16, 2020.
