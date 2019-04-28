RENO SARTORI



Born: September 3, 1920



Died: March 26, 2019



RENO SARTORI, born on September 3, 1920 and passed at the age of 98 years old on Mar 26, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida.



Reno is survived by his wife Dode, ( Dorothy Jevitz) of 50 years. Reno served as a Sargent in the United States Army during WWII. As a result of his extraordinary service, he was decorated with two Bronze Stars, a Silver Star, and two Purple Hearts. While in action with the 357th Infantry, Reno survived four campaigns in Normandy, France, Northern France, and Rhineland. He was a member of General George Patton's brigade during the Battle of the Bulge in December of 1944. He was wounded near Lichtenborn, in the Rhine Valley and spent 59 days in a Paris hospital with a severe brain concussion.



Reno grew up in Joliet, Illinois where he was a soccer and softball star. He was also a minor league baseball player for the Northern Baseball League. Reno and Dode were active volunteers at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, Sunnyside Village Retirement Center, and the Senior Friendship Center.



Reno was laid to rest with honor and dignity at the Sarasota National Cemetery on April 16, 2019. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary