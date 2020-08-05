1/1
Reva M. Touvelle
1927 - 2020
Reva M. Touvelle

Born: March 23, 1927; in Litchfield, KY

Died: July 31, 2020; in Braidwood, IL

Reva M. Touvelle (nee Dennison), age 93, of Braidwood, IL passed away peacefully, Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home. Born March 23, 1927 in Litchfield, KY to the late Charles and Mary (nee Fraze) Dennison. Reva was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood. She was also a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary in Coal City, IL. Reva enjoyed cooking, and mostly importantly loved spending time with her family, especially her grand-daughter. Surviving are her husband, Harold Touvelle of Braidwood; son, Steve Touvelle of Braidwood; daughter, Linda (the late Neal) Barnhart of Dyer, IN; grand-daughter, Jennifer Touvelle; one sister, Delois (Charles) Mandat of Braidwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; and five brothers, Chester (Mildred) Dennison, Stoy (Lillian) Dennison, Melvin (Jewel) Dennison, Sherman (Lorraine) Dennison and Altus (Cebella) Dennison; and sister, Hazel (Norman) Webb . Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the American Cancer Society. For more information and to sign her online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
