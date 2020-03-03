|
|
Rex D. Easton
Rex D. Easton - passed away at his residence with his family by his side, after a courageous four year battle with pancreatic cancer, Friday, February 28, 2020. Age 68 years.
Survived by his loving wife of 48 years Melodee M. Easton (nee Crnkovic); two daughters Beverly A. (Dr. Jake L.) Wines and Erin M. (Eric) Hwang both of Shorewood. Eight grandchildren Melodee, Abraham and Eleanor Wines, Jaden Easton, Adeline, Beverly, Carter and Marcus Hwang. His brother Max (Katie) Easton of Coal City. Three sisters Kay (Jack) Riley, Vicky (Larry) DiGusto and Catherine (Gordon) Milne all of Coal City. Also numerous nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
Preceded in death by his parents Wendell O. Easton (1999) and Wanda M. Easton (nee Scott) (2014). A son Benjamin J. Easton (2015).
Rex was born December 3, 1951 in Mattoon, Illinois. Graduate of Joliet Township High School West Campus Class of 1969, Lewis University Bachelor's degree in 1981 and Master's degree in 1987. Founder and Chairman of Packard Transport, Inc. in Channahon. Rex began his career in banking at First National Bank of Joliet as a teller and loan officer. He was a Founding Director and Board of Directors member of First Community Bank and Burr Ridge Bank & Trust. Veteran of the U.S. Army, member of Mattson Lodge #175 A.F. & A.M., 2008 Lewis University Distinguished Alumni Honor of Achievement Award Recipient. Past President and Treasurer of the United Way of Will County. Member of Joliet Noon Lions Club, Joliet Historical Society and Rialto Square Theater Board Member. Rex was an avid hunter and enjoyed exploring the outdoors. Rex passion in his life was instilling high moral values and spending family time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Some of his favorite past times were his many collections including cars, fossils, bikes, clocks and getting away to his favorite place in Montana.
Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, March 4th at 10:15 A.M. to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 202 W. St. Mary's St. Minooka at 11:00 A.M. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. For information call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020