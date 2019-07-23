|
|
Ric A. Veigelt
Born: September 6, 1954; in Joliet, IL
Died: July 18, 2019; Maywood, IL
Age 64, of Plainfield, IL, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, IL. Born September 6, 1954 in Joliet, IL. Ric was a member of the Sheet Metal Union, Local #265 in Carol Stream for 34 years. He previously played base in a band called The Silver Fox. He enjoyed golfing, basketball, and the Chicago White Sox.
Surviving are his wife, Jaunita Veigelt of Plainfield; son, Matthew Veigelt of Plainfield; daughter, Ashley Veigelt of Chicago, IL; father, Milo Veigelt of Custer Park, IL; two sisters, Debi (Rick) Schorie of Joliet, IL and Denise (Craig) Kasher of Braidwood, IL; one brother, Dennis (Laura) Veigelt of MS; and nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Beverly Rae (nee Hooper) Veigelt.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the donor's choice. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory
401 E. Main St., Braidwood, 815-458-2336
www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 23, 2019