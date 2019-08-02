|
Rica Renee Wolfe
Born: January 4, 1990
Died: July 25, 2019
Rica was born January 4, 1990 in Joliet, Il to Veronica Page and Jamin Wolfe. She attended Joliet Public Schools and Joliet Township High School, Central Campus. While in elementary and high school, she played the saxophone in band. After high school, she worked as a medical assistant. She was recently employed by Hostess DC in Shorewood, IL.
Rica attended Sunday School, was a Jr. Usher and sang in the Youth Choir at Mt. Zion Tabernacle church. She enjoyed shopping and taking her daughter, niece and little cousins along with her.
Rica is preceded in death by her mother, Veronica; nephew, Jamel Martin; and paternal grandparents, Geraldine and Kyle Wolfe.
She leaves to cherish her memories her precious daughter, Ja'Niya Wolfe, loving grandparents Thelmon and Eddie Page; father, Jamin Wolfe; sisters Niketa Page, Onasheree Lambus, Kamin Wolfe, Candance Yanes, and Angie Williams; brother, Theo Wolfe; aunts, Robyn(William)Ammons, Belinda Page and Nicole Page; uncle David (Erika) Page; nieces, Janayla Martin and Qiara Graham; nephews, Jevon Page, Taquairon and Daquairion Wolfe and Anthony Graham; Special cousins Melissa Hammond, Demetria Thompson, Jason Page, Carlitha and Carmella Wilder. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, great aunts and uncles, cousins and a host of friends who will dearly miss her.
Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Paul M.B. Church, 1404 Briggs St. Joliet, IL from 9am to 11 am. Funeral service to follow at 11am. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, 1212 E. Washington St. Joliet, Il. Reverend Bennie Yarbough, Pastor; Minister Debra Purchase of Mt. Zion Full Gospel Tabernacle, Officiating.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 2, 2019