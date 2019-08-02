The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Range Funeral Home
202 S Eastern Ave
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 722-2215
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul M.B. Church
1404 Briggs St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul M.B. Church
1404 Briggs St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rica Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rica Renee Wolfe


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rica Renee Wolfe Obituary
Rica Renee Wolfe

Born: January 4, 1990

Died: July 25, 2019

Rica was born January 4, 1990 in Joliet, Il to Veronica Page and Jamin Wolfe. She attended Joliet Public Schools and Joliet Township High School, Central Campus. While in elementary and high school, she played the saxophone in band. After high school, she worked as a medical assistant. She was recently employed by Hostess DC in Shorewood, IL.

Rica attended Sunday School, was a Jr. Usher and sang in the Youth Choir at Mt. Zion Tabernacle church. She enjoyed shopping and taking her daughter, niece and little cousins along with her.

Rica is preceded in death by her mother, Veronica; nephew, Jamel Martin; and paternal grandparents, Geraldine and Kyle Wolfe.

She leaves to cherish her memories her precious daughter, Ja'Niya Wolfe, loving grandparents Thelmon and Eddie Page; father, Jamin Wolfe; sisters Niketa Page, Onasheree Lambus, Kamin Wolfe, Candance Yanes, and Angie Williams; brother, Theo Wolfe; aunts, Robyn(William)Ammons, Belinda Page and Nicole Page; uncle David (Erika) Page; nieces, Janayla Martin and Qiara Graham; nephews, Jevon Page, Taquairon and Daquairion Wolfe and Anthony Graham; Special cousins Melissa Hammond, Demetria Thompson, Jason Page, Carlitha and Carmella Wilder. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, great aunts and uncles, cousins and a host of friends who will dearly miss her.

Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Paul M.B. Church, 1404 Briggs St. Joliet, IL from 9am to 11 am. Funeral service to follow at 11am. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, 1212 E. Washington St. Joliet, Il. Reverend Bennie Yarbough, Pastor; Minister Debra Purchase of Mt. Zion Full Gospel Tabernacle, Officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to;
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Range Funeral Home
Download Now