Richard A. Goepper
Richard A. "Goep" Goepper, Age 72, of Joliet, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born February 14, 1948, in Kankakee, IL, he was the son of the late Forrest and Helen Louise Goepper. He attended Joliet schools Cunningham, Hufford Jr. High, and Joliet Central High School, Class of 1966. He was proud to have traveled with his basketball team downstate in 1966. He received an Associate's Degree from JJC in Law Enforcement. Goep was a proud United States Marine, serving his county for six years.
He was a dedicated and very well respected "legendary" police officer, beginning his career in Shorewood, then to Wilmington, and the last 27 years spent with the Joliet Police Department. After retirement he came back to the city of Joliet to serve as a Deputy Liquor Commissioner. Goep was also the owner and operator of A&T Plowing for over 30 years. He started with one truck shoveling driveways and built his company to many dedicated employees and a fleet of trucks. He was known by many as the proud president of the Moran AC for the last 12 years. He loved hosting the Oktoberfest party, going to the New Year's Eve parties, car shows, and his monthly meetings. He took pride in his position and put everything he had into it. He cherished the many friendships and memories made there.
Goep is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah (Howerton) Goepper; his girls, Traci (Jeremy) Harrison and Amy (Chris) Piazza; he loved and cherished his four grandchildren, Christopher, Jackson, Chloe Piazza and Zachary Harrison; his loyal mother-in-law, Geri Hoffman; two nephews, Randy (Lee) Hrechko and Richard (Ann) Hrechko; two nieces Kristin (Nathan) Humphrey and Amanda (Nathan)Fox ;brother-in-law, James (Joan) Howerton; several cousins and many many loyal lifelong friends also survive. He will also be greatly missed by his kitties.
Preceded in death by his parents; his beloved sister, Chloe (Alex) Hrechko; nephew, Robert Hrechko; father-in-law, Lee Hoffman; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Goep was always active throughout his life. You could find him on the F.O.P. softball fields, participating in weight lifting and body building competitions or driving the ball around the golf course. He was an avid Chicago sports fan, always watching the Bears, Bulls, or Sox, whoever was in season. During car show season, you could find him with all his buddies (Cruise Night Outcasts) sitting by his pride and joys, his 68' & 69' Chevelles. He took pride in his cars and kept them in pristine show-ready shape.
Goep always made time for his family and attended any sport or activity his grandkids were involved with, in true proud Papa fashion.
Visitation for Goep will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Maximum capacity is 50 persons at one time. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Memorials in his name to the Wounded Warriors
Project in care of the family would be greatly appreciated. Interment will be held privately by the family.
