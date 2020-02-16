The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:45 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Richard A. Harley


1957 - 2020
Richard A. Harley Obituary
Richard A. Hartley

Richard A. Hartley, Age 62, of Joliet, IL at rest Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born September 5, 1957, to the late Esther (nee Hudy) and Donald Hartley in Joliet. Richard was a graduate of Plainfield High School.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Susan (nee Conrad) Hartley; six children, Melody Hartley, Steven Hartley, John Hartley, Eric Fraticelli, Katherine Hartley and Stewart Hartley; "little girls" Casey Mae, Peanut and Mazie; fourteen grandchildren he loved deeply; sister, Christine Pucel; several nieces and nephews as well as many friends.

Preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Rosie, Dennis, Lucille, Terry and Donna.

Richard was a mechanic by trade and was employed by B & R Repair. He enjoyed riding his tractor and being a Green Bay Packers Fan.

All friends and relatives are invited to gather at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd) Joliet where services for Richard will begin at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will follow services from 12 noon until 4 p.m. As it was Richard's wish cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name can be made to . For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2020
