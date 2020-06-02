Richard A. Hewlett
Richard A. "Richie" Hewlett, age 70, of Channahon, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Northwestern University Medical Center, Chicago.
Richie was born September 8, 1949 in Joliet, to Everett "Murph" and Frances "Sparky" (Ivanich) Hewlett. He was a graduate of St. John the Baptist Grade School, Joliet Central High School, and Joliet Junior College. He also attended Lewis University.
An Army veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Sergeant, he was a member of American Legion Post #1080.
For 35 years, he was a proud employee of the United States Postal Service, working as a VOMA.
Richie especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Jackson and Joey, along with family vacations to Siesta Key, and walking his dog, Murphy. He loved fantasy football and was known as the "kingmaker" by his fantasy football friends. He also enjoyed playing golf at Woodruff every Sunday, and spending time at the Northwest Recreation Club in Joliet, where he was a NRC Officer.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Dory (Thompson) Hewlett of Channahon; his sons, Jeff (Nancy) Hewlett of Yorkville, and Michael Hewlett of Joliet; his grandsons, Jackson and Joey Hewlett; two brothers, his twin, Robert (Janet) Hewlett and Roger (the late Sherri) Hewlett; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Barb Thompson; nieces and nephews, Marc (Becky) Thompson, Brandi (fiancé Bill) Thompson, Max Hewlett and Mallory (Phil) Cantu; and great nephews, Tyler, Tucker and Tanner Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Viola and Clarence Hewlett, and Max and Helen Ivanich.
Richie's family would like to thank all the relatives and friends for the tremendous love and support they have given them, especially daughter-in-law, Nancy, and Larry and Barb Thompson.
A Memorial Mass and Reception for Richard Hewlett will be held at a future time and place to be announced when we will all be able to gather and celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Lung Association would be appreciated.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com
Richard A. "Richie" Hewlett, age 70, of Channahon, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Northwestern University Medical Center, Chicago.
Richie was born September 8, 1949 in Joliet, to Everett "Murph" and Frances "Sparky" (Ivanich) Hewlett. He was a graduate of St. John the Baptist Grade School, Joliet Central High School, and Joliet Junior College. He also attended Lewis University.
An Army veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Sergeant, he was a member of American Legion Post #1080.
For 35 years, he was a proud employee of the United States Postal Service, working as a VOMA.
Richie especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Jackson and Joey, along with family vacations to Siesta Key, and walking his dog, Murphy. He loved fantasy football and was known as the "kingmaker" by his fantasy football friends. He also enjoyed playing golf at Woodruff every Sunday, and spending time at the Northwest Recreation Club in Joliet, where he was a NRC Officer.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Dory (Thompson) Hewlett of Channahon; his sons, Jeff (Nancy) Hewlett of Yorkville, and Michael Hewlett of Joliet; his grandsons, Jackson and Joey Hewlett; two brothers, his twin, Robert (Janet) Hewlett and Roger (the late Sherri) Hewlett; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Barb Thompson; nieces and nephews, Marc (Becky) Thompson, Brandi (fiancé Bill) Thompson, Max Hewlett and Mallory (Phil) Cantu; and great nephews, Tyler, Tucker and Tanner Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Viola and Clarence Hewlett, and Max and Helen Ivanich.
Richie's family would like to thank all the relatives and friends for the tremendous love and support they have given them, especially daughter-in-law, Nancy, and Larry and Barb Thompson.
A Memorial Mass and Reception for Richard Hewlett will be held at a future time and place to be announced when we will all be able to gather and celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Lung Association would be appreciated.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 2, 2020.