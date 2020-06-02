Richard A. Hewlett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Hewlett

Richard A. "Richie" Hewlett, age 70, of Channahon, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Northwestern University Medical Center, Chicago.

Richie was born September 8, 1949 in Joliet, to Everett "Murph" and Frances "Sparky" (Ivanich) Hewlett. He was a graduate of St. John the Baptist Grade School, Joliet Central High School, and Joliet Junior College. He also attended Lewis University.

An Army veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Sergeant, he was a member of American Legion Post #1080.

For 35 years, he was a proud employee of the United States Postal Service, working as a VOMA.

Richie especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Jackson and Joey, along with family vacations to Siesta Key, and walking his dog, Murphy. He loved fantasy football and was known as the "kingmaker" by his fantasy football friends. He also enjoyed playing golf at Woodruff every Sunday, and spending time at the Northwest Recreation Club in Joliet, where he was a NRC Officer.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Dory (Thompson) Hewlett of Channahon; his sons, Jeff (Nancy) Hewlett of Yorkville, and Michael Hewlett of Joliet; his grandsons, Jackson and Joey Hewlett; two brothers, his twin, Robert (Janet) Hewlett and Roger (the late Sherri) Hewlett; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Barb Thompson; nieces and nephews, Marc (Becky) Thompson, Brandi (fiancé Bill) Thompson, Max Hewlett and Mallory (Phil) Cantu; and great nephews, Tyler, Tucker and Tanner Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Viola and Clarence Hewlett, and Max and Helen Ivanich.

Richie's family would like to thank all the relatives and friends for the tremendous love and support they have given them, especially daughter-in-law, Nancy, and Larry and Barb Thompson.

A Memorial Mass and Reception for Richard Hewlett will be held at a future time and place to be announced when we will all be able to gather and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Lung Association would be appreciated.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved