Richard A. Simon

Richard Allan "Rich" Simon, age 71, of Joliet, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet, with his family by his side.

Born November 11, 1948 in Chicago, he was the son of Joseph and Mary (Ciccarelli) Simon. He proudly served with the United States Air Force for five years, and continued his service to his country with the Air Force Reserve for an additional 15 years. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant and his specialty was Bioenvironmental Engineering.

He became certified as a surgical technologist and worked for physician groups and St. Joseph Medical Center until his retirement.

Rich was a loving and devoted husband and father who was always there for his sons. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 49 years, Marceleen "Marcy" Simon of Joliet; and two loving sons, Nicholas Allan (Kathleen) Simon of Yorkville, and Anthony Allan Simon of Joliet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and many aunts and uncles.

Visitation for Richard Simon will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. Face masks will be required, social distancing will be practiced, and attendance will be limited to 25 persons at a time.

Graveside services for Richard will be private for the family on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Nation Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad and the United States Air Force.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com


Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
