Richard Anderson

Richard Anderson Obituary
Richard Anderson

Born: December 21, 1940; in Joliet, IL

Died: January 4, 2020; in Melbourne, FL

Richard Anderson, 79, resident of Palm Bay, FL, originally from Joliet, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Holmes Regional Hospital, Melbourne, FL.

He is a graduate of JTHS class of 1960, a retired employee from St. Joseph's Medical Center, and a loyal member of the Joliet Muzzleloaders.

He was born on December 21, 1940, in Joliet, Illinois.

Rich is survived by his wife Tara (Tari) Anderson, brother Robert Anderson (Mary);step-sons, Scott Hera, Kevin Hera (Chante Yearby) and Jason Hera (Jen);step-grandsons, Tahj Yearby, Tristan Hera, and Caleb Hera.

A memorial service will be held in Florida with immediate family.

Rich's remains will be transported to his final resting place, Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet, IL, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, a donation made in Rich's name to the Joliet Muzzleloaders would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 11, 2020
