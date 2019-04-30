Richard Anthony Golden



Born: August 10, 1930



Died: April 26, 2019



Richard Anthony Golden of Mokena, peacefully passed away at home on April 26, 2019. He was 88 years old. He was born August 10, 1930 in Chicago, IL son of the late Edward and Elsie (Coty) Golden.



Richard was a 1949 graduate of Orland Park High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 -1954 providing airplane maintenance services at Kindley Air Force Base, Bermuda. After completing his active service, Richard married Eleanor Larimore on April 30, 1955 in Joliet, IL. In 1989, Richard retired as a foreman from Commonwealth Edison Will County Station, Romeoville, after 32 years of service and many life-long friendships.



Richard was a devoted Chicago Cubs, Ernie Banks, and overall baseball fan, coaching many of his sons' youth baseball teams. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed the outdoors. In retirement, Richard and his dog, Ready, were well-known by others who enjoyed spending time at the Hickory Creek Forest Preserve.



Richard leaves behind a legacy of a strong and growing family including his wife of 64 years, Eleanor, and their 5 children Eugene (Deborah) of Lenexa, KS; David (Maureen) of Greensboro, GA; Frank (Louise) of North Aurora, IL; Ted (Cindy) of Mokena, IL; and daughter Laura (Daniel) Allen of Coal Valley, IL.



Richard was extremely proud of his 12 grandchildren, Timothy Golden, Cassandra (Jeffrey) Davidson, Carissa (Brian) Shelton, Robert (Elizabeth) Golden, Kevin Mitchell, Matthew (Jennifer) Golden, Jeffrey (Michelle) Golden, Kimberly (Michael) Herrera, Ryan Golden, Lisa Golden, Aimee (Todd) Barnhill and Nicholas Allen. In addition, Richard leaves a legacy of 11 great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his three brothers, Edward, Eugene, and John (Linda) and his sister Virginia (Pat) Thomas as well as sister Alice, who died in infancy.



Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment with Military Honors will be held by the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to PAWS Tinley Park or the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary