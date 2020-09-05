Richard A. Yakich
Richard Anthony Yakich, age 89, lifelong resident of Joliet and Shorewood, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born September 4, 1930 in Joliet, to John and Frances (Videtich) Yakich, he was a graduate of St. Joseph Grade School and Joliet Township High School, Class of 1949. Richard worked as a welder and layout person for Caterpillar, Inc., retiring as a Supervisor after 35 years of dedicated service.
An accomplished craftsman, do-it-yourselfer, and gardener, Rich was a member of the Loyal Order of The Moose, Caterpillar Retirees Club, Mariners Society, Society of Manufacturing Engineers, and Illinois Valley Hosta Society.
Surviving are his beloved spouse of 68 years, Gloria (Radomski) Yakich, and his devoted son, Larry (Beth) Yakich of Channahon, IL. He loved being grandfather to his grandchildren, Nicholas (Chanel) Yakich of Minooka, IL, Kyle (Christina) Yakich of Sioux Falls, SD, and Alexis Yakich of Plainfield, IL, and great grandfather to Mya, Nichole, Jackson and Maxwell Yakich of Minooka, IL, and Remy Yakich of Sioux Falls, SD. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond (Shirley) Yakich of Joliet, IL; a sister, Carol (Stanley) Demsky of Joliet, IL, sisters-in-law, Lois Yakich of Joliet, IL and Patricia Kraus of Portland, OR; brother-in-law, Andrew "Mickey" Mikuska of Joliet, IL; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Richard Allen Yakich; four brothers, John, Edward, Bernard, and James Yakich; and three sisters, Frances Yakich, Dorothy Gura, and Helen Mikuska.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Rock Run Place in Joliet, for the love, care and flexibility given to Richard during the past nine months.
A Memorial Gathering for Richard Yakich will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) or Joliet Area Community Hospice (www.joliethospice.org
) would be appreciated.
