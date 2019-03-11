|
Richard Bernard Kasper
Born: December 2, 1925
Died: February 15, 2019
Richard Bernard Kasper, age 93, passed away peacefully Friday, February 15, 2019 in Brunswick, Georgia. Born December 2, 1925.
Army war hero serving in WWII in the Philippines being awarded the Bronze Battle Star.
Richard worked for Electro Motive for many years after retiring he worked on St. Simons Island as a groundkeeper. He loved being surrounded by animals of all kinds.
Preceded in death by his parents ,Joseph and Louise Kasper; his loving wife, Lynn Perugini; a brother, Elmer; sisters, Helen Johnson, and Louise Popp.
Survived by his children, Richard J. Kasper, Steven Kasper, Karyn (Paul) Williams; Stepchildren, Charles Rick (Christine) Nelson, Terry Michael (Marion) Nelson, Daniel Andrew (Deborah); Grandchildren, Karly and Kaitlyn Winmill, Deena Rachel, Sofia and Vanessa Kasper; and many more grandchildren in Georgia.
In Lieu of flowers memorials to Homelife on Glynn and Hospice of Golden Isles would be appreciated.
Graveside service with full Military Honors will be held, Thursday March 14, 2019, 10:00 am at
Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick Georgia
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 11, 2019