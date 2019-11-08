|
Richard Blaskie
Richard "Dick" Blaskie, age 90, of Channahon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 6, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Dorothy (nee Durkee) Blaskie; his parents, Leonard and Mary (nee Pruss) Blaskie and his older brother Robert.
Born in Joliet, Illinois, Richard was a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School. Richard proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from Argonne National Laboratory. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Rockdale, Illinois.
Richard lived his life to the fullest to the very end, enjoying his many hobbies. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, pilot, scuba diver, Model-A collector, and traveler. Richard was a devout family man who loved nothing more than spending time with his loved ones. He will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor.
Surviving Richard is one daughter, Karen Blaskie; one son, John Blaskie; and two granddaughters, Debi (Jonathan) Stytz and Gina Blaskie.
Visitation for Richard T. Blaskie will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019