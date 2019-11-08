The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Blaskie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Blaskie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Blaskie Obituary
Richard Blaskie

Richard "Dick" Blaskie, age 90, of Channahon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 6, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Dorothy (nee Durkee) Blaskie; his parents, Leonard and Mary (nee Pruss) Blaskie and his older brother Robert.

Born in Joliet, Illinois, Richard was a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School. Richard proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from Argonne National Laboratory. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Rockdale, Illinois.

Richard lived his life to the fullest to the very end, enjoying his many hobbies. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, pilot, scuba diver, Model-A collector, and traveler. Richard was a devout family man who loved nothing more than spending time with his loved ones. He will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor.

Surviving Richard is one daughter, Karen Blaskie; one son, John Blaskie; and two granddaughters, Debi (Jonathan) Stytz and Gina Blaskie.

Visitation for Richard T. Blaskie will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information,please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -