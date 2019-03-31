The Herald-News Obituaries
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
15629 S. Route 59
Plainfield, IL
Richard C. Genis

Richard C. Genis
Richard C. Genis

Richard C. Genis, age 93, of Plainfield, IL, passed away on March 30, 2019. He was born September 12, 1925 in Chicago and raised in Cicero.

Richard is survived by his sister, Helen Dawley; children, Marybeth (Greg) Williams, Paul (Mary) Genis, Pat (Anita) Genis, Peggy (Greg) Armand, Jim (Karen) Genis, Therese (Nick) Vergados, and Bob (Amy) Genis; his grandchildren, Zoe Williams, Katherine and Daniel Genis, Matt and Sarah Armand, Casey (Anthony) Esser, William (Chrissy) Armand, Dylan, Leia, David, Claire, and Grace Genis, Kristina and John Vergados, Blake and Julian Genis; as well as his great-granddaughter, Noelle Esser, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Bernardine E. Genis, his son, William Genis, and his parents, Charles and Mary (Kwietkawsky) Genis.

Dick proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He earned his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He was employed by Amphenol Corp. and successor companies for 33 years and retired from MA/COM in1986. He was a very active member of St. Mary Immaculate Parish, and served as a greeter, lector, Eucharistic Minister, Bereavement Minister, a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus Good Shepherd Council #5573, and member of the Vocation Ministry.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Dick's life, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, 10:30 AM at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment will be private.

For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2019
