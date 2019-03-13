The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 577-5250
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
Richard C. Lachowski

Richard C. Lachowski Obituary
Richard C. Lachowski

Richard C. Lachowski, age 59, passed away Monday March 11, 2019 at his residence in Woodridge, IL, formerly of Romeoville, IL.

Richard is survived by his loving father, Christopher Lachowski; mother, Carol West; brother, David (the late Melissa) Lachowski; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60403. Funeral Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:00 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to a preferred.

(andersonmemorialhomes.com)

(815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 13, 2019
