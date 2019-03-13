|
Richard C. Lachowski
Richard C. Lachowski, age 59, passed away Monday March 11, 2019 at his residence in Woodridge, IL, formerly of Romeoville, IL.
Richard is survived by his loving father, Christopher Lachowski; mother, Carol West; brother, David (the late Melissa) Lachowski; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60403. Funeral Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:00 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to a preferred.
(andersonmemorialhomes.com)
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 13, 2019