Richard D. Korinek
Richard D. Korinek, 69, "Buck", of Bolingbrook, passed on July 29, 2020, after a three-year battle to recover after a devastating brain hemorrhage from which he never fully awoke. Born in Chicago to Thomas and Mary Korinek, younger brother of Mary and Thomas Jr. Richard served his country for 26 years in the 305th Psyop Battalion of the Army Reserve and worked as a skilled printer. He was a staunch advocate for personal liberty and individual rights, even when it went against the political grain. A quiet man who valued action over words, he demonstrated his affection through service to his family, friends, and neighbors. He married his fellow soldier Michele Kerwin on July 2, 1983 and dedicated himself to providing for her and their three children - Dale, Katharine, and Sarah. Richard dreamed of flying and was a military history, science-fiction, and aircraft enthusiast. Having passed on his values and character to his children, he can now rest knowing he has done his part in making the world a better place. Special thanks to the staff of Alden Estates & Journey Care in Barrington for their diligent care. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
