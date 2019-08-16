|
|
Richard D. Krohn
Richard D. Krohn, age 75, formerly of Mokena passed away August 12, 2019.
Preceeded in death by his loving wife Marilyn Krohn nee Deist; and grandson Zachary Krohn.
Survived by his children Rick (Patty) Krohn, Kristine (Wayne) Minor, and Ryan (Susan) Krohn; and his grandchildren Jared, Brett, Paige, and Landon.
Visitation will be held Saturday August 17, 2019 from 9am until time of service 11am at Hickey Memorial Chapel 442 E. Lincoln Hwy New Lenox, IL 60451. Interment Rose Hill Cemetery. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (815) 485-8697.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 16, 2019