Richard D. Starmann
Richard Daniel "Dick" Starmann, age 84, of New Lenox, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at home, with his loving family by his side.
Born August 29, 1936 in Joliet, he was the son of Stephen and Irene (Shiffer) Starmann. He received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois, where he was a member of the Army ROTC, graduating with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He was a member of the Army Reserve and proudly served two active duty deployments with the United States Army during 1959-1962, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
Dick joined his father in the family business, Starmann's, Inc., a typewriter and business equipment supply company. He eventually assumed ownership of that company, as well as founding, in 1985, the Inacomp Computer Center in Joliet, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 1997.
An active member of his church and community, he was a member of Rotary International and St. Jude Catholic Church of New Lenox, along with other civic and fraternal organizations. He also served in leadership roles with the St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation Board and the Troy School District #30 Board of Education. When his children were younger, he coached Troy Little League and was a loyal parent follower of the Joliet Country Club and YMCA swim teams and the Joliet Swim Club for many years.
Dick was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved talking to people and making friends everywhere he went. He could not go anywhere without running into someone he knew. Dick was also an avid fisherman and golfer, and enjoyed the many friendships he made being a member of the Joliet and Morris Country Clubs.
During retirement, Dick and Judy travelled the country in their motor home, combining Dick's lifelong love of the Chicago Cubs with Spring Training in Arizona, in addition to spending summers in Michigan, and winters in the southern states where he was able to enjoy fishing and golfing year round.
Dick was a hard worker and his favorite phrase, "Happy Days", will live on in his family's hearts as a testament to his love of life, and his happiness at each day's end.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 62 years, Judy M. (Anderson) Starmann of New Lenox; three devoted children, Lisa (Mark) Middleton of Joliet, Lori (Mike) Sharp of Joliet, and Kurt (Tracy) Starmann of Belmont, CA; four loving grandchildren, Kristen (Keith) Sterr, Matthew (Kristin) Middleton, Erinn Sharp and Anderson Starmann; three dear great-grandchildren, Ryan and Colin Sterr and Blake Middleton; and his faithful canine therapy friend, "Peanut". A brother-in-law, Daniel Moroni, and two nieces also survive.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Helenann Moroni; one nephew; his wife's parents, George and Mary (Light) Anderson, and Judy's brother, James Anderson.
The family will be forever grateful to Dick's granddaughter, Erinn, who put her life on hold to help with her grandfather's care and to be a companion and helper to her grandmother. They also wish to acknowledge the friendship and care of Dr. Sunil Narula, and the compassion of everyone with Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Due to the restrictions on attendance at funerals, the family has decided to hold a Mass of Christian Burial for Dick at a later date when all of his family and friends will be able to gather to celebrate his life. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment of his urn at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded, will also be postponed until the time of his funeral.
Memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com