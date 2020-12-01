1/
Richard E. Pianca
Richard E. Pianca

Born: April 21, 1930; in Joliet, IL

Died: November 26, 2020; in Davenport, IA

LTC Richard E. Pianca (RET.), 90, of Davenport, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Richard Emil Pianca was born April 21, 1930 in Joliet, Illinois, a son of Emil and Josephine (Calcaterra) Pianca. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army with the 578th Combat Engineers during the Korean War. He remained active with the U.S. Army Reserves retiring in 1990 as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Richard was united in marriage to Elizabeth Lardi on November 17, 1951 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington, Illinois. He went to work for the U.S. Army Headquarters at the Joliet Arsenal and when they closed, transferred to the Rock Island Arsenal. He retired in 1985.

Richard is survived by his wife, Betty, Davenport, daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Bruce Tjelle, South Wilmington, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Veronica Pianca, Davenport; granddaughters, Elizabeth (Matthew) Barnes, Rachel (Brian) Gartner, and Chelsey (John) O'Donnell; sisters: Dolores (Lawrence, deceased) Baudino, Joliet, Illinois, and Jacqueline (William, deceased) Fitzgerald, Sunrise, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richard E. Pianca, Jr on November 11, 2020.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated with burial in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Services will be livestreamed by visiting Richard's obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com on Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Victory Foundation.


Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
