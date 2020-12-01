1/
Richard E. Pianca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Pianca

Born: April 21, 1930; in Joliet, IL

Died: November 26, 2020; in Davenport, IA

LTC Richard E. Pianca (RET.), 90, of Davenport, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Richard Emil Pianca was born April 21, 1930 in Joliet, Illinois, a son of Emil and Josephine (Calcaterra) Pianca. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army with the 578th Combat Engineers during the Korean War. He remained active with the U.S. Army Reserves retiring in 1990 as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Richard was united in marriage to Elizabeth Lardi on November 17, 1951 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington, Illinois. He went to work for the U.S. Army Headquarters at the Joliet Arsenal and when they closed, transferred to the Rock Island Arsenal. He retired in 1985.

Richard is survived by his wife, Betty, Davenport, daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Bruce Tjelle, South Wilmington, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Veronica Pianca, Davenport; granddaughters, Elizabeth (Matthew) Barnes, Rachel (Brian) Gartner, and Chelsey (John) O'Donnell; sisters: Dolores (Lawrence, deceased) Baudino, Joliet, Illinois, and Jacqueline (William, deceased) Fitzgerald, Sunrise, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richard E. Pianca, Jr on November 11, 2020.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated with burial in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Services will be livestreamed by visiting Richard's obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com on Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Victory Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
11:00 AM
by visiting Rick's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
November 18, 2020
He will be deeply missed by our family. Always a joy to talk to and reminisce on his trips to Disney.
Todd L Brandt Brandt Construction Co
November 16, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy
Susan Tjelle
November 16, 2020
Roni, Rachel, Chelsea and family, We are so very sorry for your lost. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Lot and Wayne Shafer
Lori Shafer
Coworker
November 16, 2020
Jeff and I want to express our deepest sorrow about the loss of Rick. From the first time we met him at the family picnic in Iowa City, each time we met him, he made us smile. What a joy he was and so full of life and joy. May your memories sustain you in this difficult. And imagine the party he is having in paradise. I'm sure he is making things comfortable for each of you and anticipating your family reunion when your time comes. With love and prayers, Maggie & Jeff Liske & family
Maggie Liske
November 15, 2020
Roni, I am so sadden of Ricks passing. We had many good times that will never be forgotten. My heart goes out to you and your family. Terry Rouse
Terry Edward Rouse
November 15, 2020
You will truly be missed by the construction community, your fellow workers, and most of all your family.
Greg Hass - Valley Construction
November 15, 2020
Ronni and family we are so sorry for your loss. Rick was such aN amazing person, always willing to help out no matter what. Although we may not have seen him that often, when we did he was so much fun to be around! We can´t imagine the pain you´re feeling, but know we are praying for you all that the good Lord will take care of you and easy your pain. Sending love,
Tom & Amy Jeffries and family
November 15, 2020
Dear Ronnie and family, We were so saddened to hear of your husband Richard´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this sad, sad time. May you receive the continued grace of Christ to comfort you... Fondly, Barbara and Ron Herter
Barbara Herter
November 15, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. In our thoughts and prayers.
Fells Family
November 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Krista Kay
November 15, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved