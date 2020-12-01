Ronni and family we are so sorry for your loss. Rick was such aN amazing person, always willing to help out no matter what. Although we may not have seen him that often, when we did he was so much fun to be around! We can´t imagine the pain you´re feeling, but know we are praying for you all that the good Lord will take care of you and easy your pain. Sending love,

Tom & Amy Jeffries and family