RICHARD E. ROSSIO, SR.
Age 77, of Lockport, passed away Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice House in Joliet.
Richard is survived by his loving family, wife, Laura Rossio (Fox), children, Richard (Adrienne) Rossio Jr., Timothy (Pamela) Rossio, Tammie (Barry) Hardrick, Terry (Dawn) Rossio, siblings, Mary Tazelaar, Michael (Paula) Rossio, Joseph (Linda) Rossio, sisters-in-law, Denise Rossio, Linda Rossio, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Henry & June Rossio (Segatto), daughter, Kimberly Rossio, siblings, Henry "Bud" Rossio, James Rossio and Steven Rossio.
Richard greatly enjoyed teaching woodworking and playing golf. He was a member of the DuPage Woodworkers Club as well as the Fox Valley Woodworkers Club.
Family will receive friends on Friday, June 14th, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of memorial service at 11:00 AM at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton Street, Lockport, IL 60441
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
For information, www.goodalememorialchapel.com or 815-838-1533.
Published in The Herald-News on June 9, 2019