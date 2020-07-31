1/1
Richard Edmund Stygar
1938 - 2020
Richard Edmund Stygar

Age 82, of Essex, IL passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, IL. Born June 2, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Edmund George and Bernice Mary (nee Doubek) Stygar. Richard served in the United States Army and was a devout Catholic. He was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan and also enjoyed trains, stamp collecting, reading, gardening and bowling. Surviving are four children, Richard (Cathy) Stygar of New Lenox, IL, Mark Stygar of New Lenox, Judith (Jeffrey) Hubrich of Reddick, IL and Robert (Michelle) Stygar of New Lenox; five grandchildren, Richard (Katelin) Stygar, Peter Stygar, Timothy Stygar, Robert Stygar, Jr., and Johnathon Stygar; two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Hadley Stygar; sister, Elaine (Ronald) Yanos of Varna, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Preceding him in death were his parents; and wife, Barbara Ann (nee Drziewiecki) Stygar (10/20/2019) whom he married May 5, 1962 in Chicago, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory with visitation beginning two hours before the service. Inurnment will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all attendees are required to wear face coverings and social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. For more information and to sign his online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 31, 2020.
