Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Richard Edward Janovsky Obituary
Richard Edward Janovsky

Richard Edward "Dick" Janovsky, age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Joliet, IL, and a lifelong resident of Lockport, IL and Dubois, Wyoming. Dick proudly served his country in the United States Military for nearly 30 years, first as part of the Signal Core in the Korean War and then in the Army Reserves for over 27 years.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and even searching for mushrooms. Dick also enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska & Hawaii. Dubois, Wyoming was his second home, and there he served as part of the Dubois Search and Rescue and Post Commander at the Dubois VFW Post 10056. He was a taxidermist for over 50 years and was very creative and artistic with his work.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Arlene (nee Miller) (2002), his parents, Suzanne Kucer & Edward Janovsky, and his siblings, Delores Hosbach Koehl and Norm Janovsky.

Dick is survived by his two sons, Ron and Kenneth (Maria) Janovsky; three granddaughters, Amanda (Anthony) Dore, Sara and Rebecca; one great grandson, Anthony Dore III; and his dear friend, Verna Konicek.

A Memorial Gathering for Richard Edward "Dick" Janovsky will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until time of Prayer Service at 4:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was Dick's request, cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be held privately by the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019
